East Algoma OPP – Driver Flees from Police and is arrested

On May 21, 2022, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties on Dayton Road in the Municipality of Huron Shores.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., police observed a car that appeared not to be fit for the road and attempted a traffic stop on Dayton Road. The car sped up and continued westbound to evade police and turned onto Fourth Line Road.

Mississauga First Nation Police were assisting OPP and were travelling westbound on Dayton Road from Iron Bridge when they located the suspect vehicle and an individual walking near Baker Street and Dayton Road. The individual who is known to police was arrested.

As result, Shawn TURCOTTE, 39 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Flight from Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC (three counts)

Drive While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Use Plates Not Authorized for Vehicle, contrary to section 12(1)(d) of the HTA

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 7, 2022.

The vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days.