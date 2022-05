Hwy 17 (Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie) CLOSED

The highway has been reopened.

A collision on Highway 17 between MacIntyre Road (North Entrance/Hwy 7045 Heyden) and Trout Lake Road has closed the highway.

The highway was closed at 12:33 p.m.

