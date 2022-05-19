Fellinger Brothers to Play in Centennial Cup

Former Wawa Minor Hockey players Kolby and Austin Fellinger are on their way to Estavan, SK to play in the Centennial Cup, Canada’s Junior A National hockey championship.

The Soo Thunderbirds Jr A hockey team was crowned NOJHL champions in the twelve-team league.

Kolby is a tough, quick defensive blue liner who specializes in the penalty kill. Austin, an affiliate player was called up from the U18 Soo Greyhounds, is a fast skating defenseman with quick decision making skills. The brothers are prepared and look forward to playing against the top Jr A teams in Canada.

The Centennial Cup (Presented by Tim Hortons), will take place from May 19 – 29. The Centennial Cup is an annual tournament organized by Hockey Canada and the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL), and determines the national champion of Junior A ice hockey. It is a ten-team round robin featuring the winners of all nine CJHL member leagues as well as a pre-selected host city.

Hockey fans wish Kolby, Austin and their teammates a memorable 10 days. Play well Thunderbirds and bring home the cup!