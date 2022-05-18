Sault College’s Social Service Worker Students Receive National Recognition

Second year Social Service Worker (SSW) students, Miranda DeMarco, Amanda Drinkwater, Christiana Lamothe, and Marissa Steinke, were honoured yesterday at the Government of Canada’s Justice Canada Victims and Survivors of Crime Week 2022 virtual event for their powerful video submission in the third annual Victims Week 2022 Student Video Competition.

The Sault College students received this national award for creating a video that raises awareness of victim and survivor issues and supports this year’s theme The Power of Collaboration. Their submission competed against colleges and universities across Canada.

“What started out as an assignment became so much more. As our group started collaborating and researching for this video, we were able to come together and share our perspectives to ensure we could find the right words to give strength to victims and survivors of crime,” said Miranda DeMarco. “Through this, we recognize how powerful words can be. They can be lifechanging,” added Christiana Lamothe.

“Sault College is very proud of the wonderful video created by our students Miranda, Amanda, Christiana, and Marissa. They delivered an incredibly important point in a very simple and poignant way. In the video the students do not let anything distract from their message ‘believe the victim’,” added Marilyn King, Associate Vice President, Academic, Sault College.

Sault College’s SSW program provides students with the knowledge and skills to support and empower individuals, families, groups and communities and make an impact in our society. “It’s important to the SSW program to provide options and opportunities for students to engage with the community and apply their knowledge in the field. This video submission was a wonderful demonstration of the impactful work that can be done while studying in the SSW program. We are so proud of this group’s work in raising awareness for victims and survivors of crime. Congratulations to the winning group and all participants,” said Nicole Falldien, Coordinator and Professor, SSW Program.

“The SSW program helps you to grow as a person and will guide you in any direction you choose. This recognition is the culmination of our last two years of work, and we are honoured to have been chosen,” added Amanda Drinkwater. “We are grateful for the support we’ve received from our Professors and the College. We wouldn’t be here without that,” added Christiana.

“I am so proud to have been able to work with this wonderful group of people. We made something truly powerful with a message that needs to be spread. The SSW program at Sault College is amazing, it has helped me grow so much both professionally and personally. Making this video was one of the highlights of being in the SSW program. I am in awe of how well it came together,” added Marissa Steinke.

Congratulations to our students on this national recognition! Learn more about Sault College’s SSW program by visiting the Sault College website.