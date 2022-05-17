REIL, Georgetta ‘Etta’

Passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the age of 73. Survived by her loving husband Emerson Reil. Mother to Randy, Danny (Chantal) and John (Sharon). Grandmother of Jarret, Kaitlyn, Donovan, Jaycee, and Mika. Great grandmother of Lily, Marybelle, Christopher, Freddy Bear, Willow, and Koda. Daughter of the late Fred and Freida Jarrell. Sister of Bonnie (Rick Jones), Clifford (Sandra), Willy (Carol), Mickey (Suzie), late Carol, late Fred (Bear), and late Cheryl. Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Sault Area Hospital medical staff and EMS workers. Thank you to family and friends for their thoughts and prayers.

There will be a visitation and reception on Friday, May 13, 2022, at O’Sullivan Funeral Home, Sault Ste. Marie from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Batchewana First Nations Health Centre (payable by cheque).

Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.