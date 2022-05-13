Marathon OPP – Stunt Driving Charges laid

Members of Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting radar patrol on Highway 17 in the Rouse Lake area on April 30, 2022 at approximately 1:00 p.m. when they observed a vehicle traveling in excess of 150 kilometers per hour. A motorist from Quebec faces stunt driving charges, contrary to sec. 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

Stunt driving/street racing comes with serious penalties, including a 30 day licence suspension and 14 day vehicle impoundment. Upon conviction, offenders can face a fine of $2,000 to $10,000, a jail sentence of up to six months, or both.

While Marathon is known for its scenic driving routes, this is a particularly dangerous section of the highway. Sharp curves and steep elevations combined with unsafe driving behaviors, including excessive speed, can result in serious or even fatal collisions.

Members of the public are reminded that road safety is a shared responsibility. To ensure that we all get to our destination’s safely, all motorists are expected to: