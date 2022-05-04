Bausch + Lomb Partners With TerraCycle to Collect Disposable Contact Lenses Throughout SSM

Eye doctors located in cities throughout Ontario are helping the planet and the local community by reducing waste and keeping otherwise non-recyclable disposable contact lenses and their packaging out of the landfill.

Through the Bausch + Lomb Every Contact Counts Recycling Program, consumers are invited to bring all brands of disposable contact lenses and their blister pack packaging to participating eye doctor locations to be recycled.

“Contact lenses are one of the forgotten waste streams that are often overlooked due to their size and how commonplace they are in today’s society,” said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle. “Programs like the Bausch + Lomb Every Contact Counts Recycling Program allows eye doctors to work within their community and take an active role in preserving the environment, beyond what their local municipal recycling programs are able to provide. By creating this recycling initiative, our aim was to provide an opportunity where whole communities are able to collect waste alongside a national network of public drop-off locations all with the unified goal to increase the number of recycled contact lenses and their associated packaging, thereby reducing their impact on landfills.”

Below is a list of local eye doctors participating in the program:

FYidoctors – Sault Optometry Clinic , P6A 3Z9 Sault Ste. Marie 150 Churchill Blvd

, P6A 3Z9 Sault Ste. Marie 150 Churchill Blvd Northern Vision Care, P6B 5A1 Sault Ste. Marie 671A Great Northern Rd #1

To learn more about the Bausch + Lomb Every Contact Counts Recycling Program, become a public drop-off location or to search for their nearest participating location, visithttps://www.terracycle.ca/brigades/bausch-and-lomb.