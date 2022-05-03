East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Assault

On April 29, 2022, shortly after 10:45 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Northeast Region (Sudbury) Canine Unit responded to a weapons complaint at a residence on Village Road in the community of Serpent River First Nation.

Investigation determined, numerous people were socializing at the residence on Village Road and had been consuming alcohol. Another person arrived later and a physical altercation took place inside. It continued outside where there the victim sustained a head injury. In addition, the accused stated they had access to a firearm and threatened to use it on the victim.

The victim left the residence and was transported to the hospital in Elliot Lake via Algoma District Paramedic Services.

Police contained the house and the accused was located and arrested at approximately 3:43 a.m., on April 30, 2022.

As a result, Deondre EDIE, 27 years-of-age, from Sudbury was charged with:

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Assault Cause Bodily Harm, contrary to section 267(b) of the CC

Mischief Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC

Uttering Threats-Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 7, 2022