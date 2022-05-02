Pickleball Returns – First Games Tonight

After a 2-year hiatus due to Covid, Pickleball is back with the first games tonight, May 2. There will be an initial $10 fee to get on the court. Free thereafter.

Games will be played at Ecole St. joseph on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday games are from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Players are asked to use the SW entrance next to Gym.

New players welcome or come watch how it’s played. This is an easy to learn court sport for all ages.