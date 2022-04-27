East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges Laid at 8:30 a.m.

On April 26, 2022, shortly after 8:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Village Road in the community of Mississauga First Nation.

A short time later police located the suspect vehicle and the driver at a residence on Max’s Road. While speaking to the driver police determined alcohol was consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Blind River detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result, Lisa TANNER, 45 years-of-age, who resides in the community of Mississauga First Nation was charged with:

Operation While Prohibited, contrary to section 320.18(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Failure to Attend Court After Having Appeared, contrary to section 145(2)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 2, 2022. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.