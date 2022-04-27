East Algoma OPP – Collision and 13th Impaired Charge Laid

On April 26, 2022, shortly after 10:15 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Chiblow Lake Road in the Village of Iron Bridge.

Investigation determined a car failed to stop at the stop sign at Northern Avenue and Chiblow Lake Road, drove onto a residential property and struck a parked pick-up truck. While speaking to the driver police determined alcohol was consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Blind River detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result, Alfred STANGEN, 59 years-of-age from Iron Bridge was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 7, 2022. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.