Marathon OPP – Investigation continues in Collision

On April 23, 2022 at 5:44 p.m. members of the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, Township of Coldwell. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Marathon Fire Department were on scene to assist with the collision.

Investigation revealed that a westbound motor vehicle left the roadway and collided with a rock cut on the north side of the highway.

The vehicle occupants, the 23 year old male driver from Montreal, Quebec, and the 23 year old male passenger from Peterborough, Ontario, were transported from the scene by EMS for injuries sustained in the collision.

Marathon officers, with the assistance of Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit members, continue to investigate the cause of the collision.