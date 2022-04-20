Breaking News

TBay OPP – 611 Per Cent Increase in Seatbelt-Related Charges

This weekend’s seatbelt safety campaign proves that not wearing a seatbelt continues to be a serious problem on our roads. There was a 611 per cent increase in seatbelt-related charges year over year.

Across North Western Ontario, 329 seatbelt-related charges were laid over the Easter long weekend compared to 37 in 2021. This includes charges for driver and passenger non-compliance, as well as ten charges for drive while child is not properly secured. The breakdown of seatbelt-related charges by detachment is as follows:

  • Dryden – 37;
  • Rainy River – 27;
  • Greenstone – 15;
  • Kenora – 27;
  • Marathon – 10;
  • Nipigon – 4;
  • Red Lake – 4;
  • Sioux Lookout – 10;
  • Thunder Bay – 129; and
  • Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Officers (North West Region-wide) – 60.

North West Region would like to remind all road users of the lifesaving value of seatbelts. It is important to set a good example for teens and other young drivers and passengers by buckling up for every ride, ensuring they do too, and to help them form a life-long habit of wearing this important life-saving device.

Drivers are reminded that they are required by law to ensure they have proper (and properly installed) child car seats for babies, toddlers and small children.

