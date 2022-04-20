Between the Covers – April 20

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “The Shop on Royal Street” by Karen White, “A Relative Murder” by Jude Deveraux, “The Match” by Harlan Coben and “A Safe House” by Stuart Woods.

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Forest of Vanishing Stars” by Kristin Harmel. From the book jacket:

After being stolen from her wealthy German parents and raised in the unforgiving wilderness of eastern Europe, a young woman finds herself alone in 1941 after her kidnapper dies. Her solitary existence is interrupted, however, when she happens upon a group of Jews fleeing the Nazi terror. Stunned to learn what’s happening in the outside world, she vows to teach the group all she can about surviving in the forest—and in turn, they teach her some surprising lessons about opening her heart after years of isolation. But when she is betrayed and escapes into a German-occupied village, her past and present come together in a shocking collision that could change everything.

Inspired by incredible true stories of survival against staggering odds, and suffused with the journey-from-the-wilderness elements that made Where the Crawdads Sing a worldwide phenomenon, The Forest of Vanishing Stars is a heart-wrenching and suspenseful novel.

Join Indi on Facebook Live Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for the Afterschool Program. We have some craft and clay bags available for pick up at the library. The fun starts at 4:15 so check it out!

Ontario Park Passes are available for patron use at the Wawa Public Library. To checkout your Park Pass, you must have a valid library card. Lending time is for one week! For more information please contact the circulation desk at (705)-856-2244 ext 290 or stop by the library.