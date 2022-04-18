Morning News – April 18

Apr 18, 2022 at 07:56
Weather: –
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Periods of snow beginning this morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +2. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of snow. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -1. Wind chill -7 overnight.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|254,297
|253,715
|582
|Confirmed Cases
|7,389
|7,336
|53
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,185
|5,132
|53
|Active cases
|409
|411
|-2
|Resolved
|6,980
|6,925
|55
|*Deceased
|47
|46
|1
|Deceased in 2022
|26
|25
|1
|Central & East Algoma
|735
|729
|6
|Elliot Lake & Area
|338
|332
|6
|North Algoma
|264
|264
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,052
|6,011
|41
News Tidbits:
- Good Luck to Patrick Gilbert of Chapleau – he is running (#11233) in the 126th Boston Marathon this morning.
- Congratulations to the winners Robert & Suzanna Pyke who won $10,000 in the SAH Foundation Early Bird.
- Congratulations to Nickolaus Obach (Gr. 7 at Our Lady of Lourdes French Immersion Catholic School – Elliot Lake) and Oliver Smith (Gr. 5 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School – Elliot Lake) winners in Community Living Algoma’s “Together We’re Better” contest to hear how inclusion is happening in schools in the District of Algoma. Oliver launched a Games Club where students in grades three through five could interact and engage with peers in a fun, inclusive environment and Nickolaus wrote about the partnering of Educational Assistants for fellow students with intellectual disabilities requiring extra support and guidance in order to be included in activities. Each student received a certificate and $50 gift card and, in addition, the Games Club received a $100 gift card towards the purchase of additional games. Each school also received a certificate recognizing their role in promoting and fulfilling an inclusive school environment.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Red Pine Launches Virtual Tour of the Wawa Gold Project - April 18, 2022
- Morning News – April 18 - April 18, 2022
- Search for Aircraft South of Wawa - April 16, 2022