Morning News – April 18

Apr 18, 2022 at 07:56

Weather: –

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Periods of snow beginning this morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +2. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Periods of snow. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -1. Wind chill -7 overnight.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 254,297 253,715 582
Confirmed Cases 7,389 7,336 53
Confirmed Cases in 2022 5,185 5,132 53
Active cases 409 411 -2
Resolved 6,980 6,925 55
*Deceased 47 46 1
Deceased in 2022 26 25 1
Central & East Algoma 735 729 6
Elliot Lake & Area 338 332 6
North Algoma 264 264 0
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,052 6,011 41

News Tidbits:

  • Good Luck to Patrick Gilbert of Chapleau – he is running (#11233) in the 126th Boston Marathon this morning.
  • Congratulations to the winners Robert & Suzanna Pyke who won $10,000 in the SAH Foundation Early Bird.
  • Congratulations to Nickolaus Obach (Gr. 7 at Our Lady of Lourdes French Immersion Catholic School – Elliot Lake) and Oliver Smith (Gr. 5 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School – Elliot Lake) winners in Community Living Algoma’s “Together We’re Better” contest to hear how inclusion is happening in schools in the District of Algoma. Oliver launched a Games Club where students in grades three through five could interact and engage with peers in a fun, inclusive environment and Nickolaus wrote about the partnering of Educational Assistants for fellow students with intellectual disabilities requiring extra support and guidance in order to be included in activities. Each student received a certificate and $50 gift card and, in addition, the Games Club received a $100 gift card towards the purchase of additional games. Each school also received a certificate recognizing their role in promoting and fulfilling an inclusive school environment.

 

