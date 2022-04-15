Search for Aircraft South of Wawa

Wawa-news is waiting for a media release from the Superior East Detachment regarding the search for an aircraft south of Wawa. A number of residents have said that there was a low-flying aircraft over Wawa late last night during the snowstorm.

Motorists confirm that there have been OPP vehicles at LSPP Red Rock since early this morning. The poor weather in the area has resulted in Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River), and Hwy 101 (Wawa to Chapleau) being closed for several hours earlier today.

There is no other information available at this time.