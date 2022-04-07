SE OPP – Arrest made after Possible Impaired Driver Report

On March 29, 2022 at approximately 5:56 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a possible impaired driver operating a four-door sedan on Highway 17 in White River.

The vehicle was located and further investigation revealed that the driver was impaired. A small amount of suspected methamphetamine was also located in the vehicle.

Jeramie KERNIGHAN, 26 years of age, of Maple Glen, New Brunswick, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

The vehicle passenger, Isaiah BLAKNEY, 23 years of age, of Wheaton Settlement, New Brunswick, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA.

Both accused parties were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 9, 2022 in Wawa.