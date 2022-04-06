East Algoma OPP – Break & Enter Charges Laid

On March 23, 2022, shortly after 9:45 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break and enter that occurred at approximately 5:00 a.m. at a residence on Fremont Street in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined items stolen were two guitars, guitar accessories, a laptop and clothing (estimated value $1000). Three individuals were seen in the area that morning carrying grocery bags and one subject carrying a white box.

On March 25, 2022 at approximately 7:26 p.m., while patrolling on West Street police located and arrested two suspects.

As a result, Christopher MERCER, 42 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Break, Enter Dwelling House-Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on March 26, 2022.

Rachel BROWN, 42 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Break, Enter Dwelling House-Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule III Substance, contrary to section to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 5, 2022.

On April 5, 2022, at approximately 12:34 p.m., police located and arrested the third suspect in the parking lot of an apartment complex on West Street.

Eric DUGUAY, 37 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with: Break, Enter Dwelling House-Commit Indictable Offence contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 2, 2022.

With the assistance of a local pawn shop in Sault Ste Marie, the two guitars and guitar accessories were retrieved and the items returned to the owner.