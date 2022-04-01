Increase in suspected opioid related harms in the Algoma region

Algoma Public Health (APH) is cautioning anyone who uses street drugs to take extra precautions at this time, as there has been an increase in suspected opioid-related harms in Algoma. APH is also asking all members of the community to continue their support for residents at risk of opioid poisonings and their loved ones.

Opioid surveillance for Algoma consists of weekly monitoring of suspected opioid poisonings, confirmed opioid poisonings and opioid-related EMS calls. An alert occurs when the weekly counts for the opioid-related events surpass a threshold based on the previous 12 weeks of data.

Substance use and opioid poisoning does not discriminate, and neither should we when it comes to getting people the health services and help they need. Anyone who uses drugs should carry naloxone and make sure they always have someone with them when they use.

Please be careful, protect yourself, and reach out for support when you can: