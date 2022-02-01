SE OPP – Wawa Driver Travelling in Dangerous Manner Charged

On January 27, 2022 at approximately 11:46 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrol in Wawa when they observed a motor vehicle travelling in a dangerous manner. Police stopped the vehicle on Churchill Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, Blake KOMARNISKI, 38 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation While Prohibited, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC, and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (Two Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 7, 2022, in Wawa.