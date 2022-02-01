SE OPP – Sault Person Charged after Disturbance Call

On February 1, 2022, at approximately 1:51 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance call on Mission Road in Wawa. Officers attended and determined that one of the involved parties was intoxicated in a public place. During the interaction, a police officer was assaulted.

As a result, Brooke MICHANO, 37 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with the following:

Being intoxicated in a public place, contrary to section 31(1)(a) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA), and

Assault a Peace Officer, contrary to section 270(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 7, 2022 in Wawa.