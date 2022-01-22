Morning News – January 22

January 22, 2022 at 07:57
Weather:
Hwy 17 Closed from Batchawana Bay to Wawa due to poor weather conditions, snowfall warning in effect
- Today – Flurries at times heavy ending early this afternoon then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this morning. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this morning then becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40. High minus 6 with temperatures falling to minus 16 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- A GoFundMe has been launched to help aide Tonya Miller/Brain and Paul Prudhomme, who were victims of a devastating fire in their residence here in Wawa.
- Ontario has nominated Grant Walsh as Chair of the Board of Directors for the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) and Jeffery Lang as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Walsh and Mr. Lang will play key leadership roles in implementing important initiatives at the WSIB, such as using best practices and scientific evidence to help identify and recognize occupational illnesses, implementing surplus distributions and premium rate reductions for safe employers, and delivering a better customer service experience for workers and businesses.
- Workers at the Totten Mine in Sudbury are being called back to work. The mine has been closed since September when an elevator broke forcing workers to climb ladders to exit the mine.
