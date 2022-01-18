East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after Threats Occurence

On January 14, 2022, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a threats related occurrence in Elliot Lake.

The complainants reported being threatened by a person on Mississauga Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m. After further investigation, police learned the person was also on previous release conditions.

Patrique GAREAU, 33 years-of-age, of Elliot Lake was arrested and charged with:

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm (Two Counts), contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Uttering Threats – Damage Property, contrary to section 264.1(1)(b) of the CC

Uttering Threats – Damage or Injure Animal, contrary to section 264.1(1)(c) of the CC

Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court (Two Counts), contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on January 15, 2022.