SE OPP – Suspended Wawa Resident Charged after traffic stop

On January 13, 2021 at approximately 12:51 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle on Mackey Street in Wawa.

Investigation revealed that the driver’s licence was suspended. As a result, Taylor BOTHAM, 28 years-of-age, of Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA), and

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 7, 2022 in Wawa.