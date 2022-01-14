Breaking News

Morning News – January 14

January 14, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High minus 22. Wind chill minus 43 this morning and minus 30 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 32 this evening and minus 41 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

News Tidbits:

  • The Soo Locks will close to marine traffic beginning 11:59 p.m. Jan. 15 through 12:01 a.m. March 25 for annual repairs and construction.

  • The Ontario government is supporting a more than $13 million investment by Norgen Biotek to scale up production of its COVID-19 saliva-based test kit, with $1 million in support through the Ontario Together Fund.
  • The top baby names in Ontario for 2020 were Olivia and Noah.

Do you remember?:

  • Hydro One tweeted “It’s been 24 years since the 1998 ice storm hit ❄️. The storm was the worst natural disaster in Canada’s history, and it affected over 4 million Canadians from Ontario to the east coast.”
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*