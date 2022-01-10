Hwy 17 (Wawa to Heyden) OPEN

At 10:14 a.m. Highway 17 between Wawa and Heyden was reopened. Snow squalls are expected to continue throughout the day – drive with care.

At 8:33 a.m. Highway 17 has been reopened from Heyden to Batchawana. From Batchawana Bay to Wawa remains closed.

As of 7:28 a.m. the highway remains closed.

Due to inclement weather and poor road conditions, all transportation services (buses) are cancelled for students who would be attending in-person learning today for all Boards in the Sault Ste. Marie area (including Batchawana, Goulais River & area.). Schools will remain open for these students.

At 11:22 p.m. the highway remains closed from Wawa to Heyden.

A motorist has reported that freezing rain is falling in Sault Ste. Marie (11:00 p.m.)

Another motorist caught in the road closure reported not being able to drive more than 50km/h (between Montreal River & Wawa) due to poor visibility and road conditions.

At 8:45 p.m. the highway closure from Wawa to Batchawana Bay was extended to encompass Wawa to Heyden due to poor weather and road conditions.

Highway 17 was closed between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to poor weather and road conditions at 6:20 p.m.