Hwy 17 (Wawa to Heyden) OPEN

Jan 10, 2022 at 10:18
At 10:14 a.m. Highway 17 between Wawa and Heyden was reopened. Snow squalls are expected to continue throughout the day – drive with care.
Jan 10, 2022 at 9:01
At 8:33 a.m. Highway 17 has been reopened from Heyden to Batchawana. From Batchawana Bay to Wawa remains closed.
Jan 10, 2022 at 07:28
As of 7:28 a.m. the highway remains closed.
Due to inclement weather and poor road conditions, all transportation services (buses) are cancelled for students who would be attending in-person learning today for all Boards in the Sault Ste. Marie area (including Batchawana, Goulais River & area.). Schools will remain open for these students.
Jan 9, 2022 at 23:22
At 11:22 p.m. the highway remains closed from Wawa to Heyden.
A motorist has reported that freezing rain is falling in Sault Ste. Marie (11:00 p.m.)
Another motorist caught in the road closure reported not being able to drive more than 50km/h (between Montreal River & Wawa) due to poor visibility and road conditions.
Jan 9, 2022 at 21:05
At 8:45 p.m. the highway closure from Wawa to Batchawana Bay was extended to encompass Wawa to Heyden due to poor weather and road conditions.
Jan 9, 2022 at 18:40
Highway 17 was closed between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to poor weather and road conditions at 6:20 p.m.
