East Algoma OPP – Assault Charges Laid after Disturbance

On January 3, 2022, at approximately 4:25 p.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a disturbance on Albert Street in Elliot Lake.

The complainant had reported being threatened with a knife by a known acquaintance. Furthermore, the complainant stated the same person punched them in the face three days prior.

Shawn SIMPSON, 50 years-old, of Sault Ste. Marie, was arrested and charged with:

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 1, 2022.