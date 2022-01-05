On January 3, 2022, at approximately 4:25 p.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a disturbance on Albert Street in Elliot Lake.
The complainant had reported being threatened with a knife by a known acquaintance. Furthermore, the complainant stated the same person punched them in the face three days prior.
Shawn SIMPSON, 50 years-old, of Sault Ste. Marie, was arrested and charged with:
- Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 1, 2022.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- Nipissing West OPP – Snowplow Safety - January 5, 2022
- East Algoma OPP – Assault Charges Laid after Disturbance at a business - January 5, 2022
- East Algoma OPP – Assault Charges Laid after Disturbance - January 5, 2022