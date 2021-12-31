Morning News – December 31

Dec 31, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
Snow ending this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls early this morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 11 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 8 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon.
Tonight – Periods of snow ending after midnight then partly cloudy. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- SuperiorPropane has experienced a cyberattack which has impacted some of their operations. You can place orders for propane via the mySuperior app, or form online, or by calling the office.
- SSM’s PUC will be installing a new high-voltage line for the two electric arc furnaces at Algoma Steel. PUC Transmission will spend $100 million on the project, with partial financing coming from Axium Infrastructure, a Montreal-based portfolio management firm.
