APH Reports 116 new cases of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on December 30th:

  • 104 – Sault Ste. Marie & area
  • 7 – Central & East Algoma
  • 5 – Elliot Lake & Area

There are currently 402 active cases with 3 hospitalized.

APH also stated, “It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the region’s 20th death related to COVID-19. Out of respect for the family, no further information is being shared.”

 

 

