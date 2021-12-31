APH Reports 116 new cases of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on December 30th:
- 104 – Sault Ste. Marie & area
- 7 – Central & East Algoma
- 5 – Elliot Lake & Area
There are currently 402 active cases with 3 hospitalized.
APH also stated, “It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the region’s 20th death related to COVID-19. Out of respect for the family, no further information is being shared.”
