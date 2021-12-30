APH reports 64 new cases of COVID-19

APH has reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District

58 – Sault Ste. Marie & area

3 – Central & East Algoma

1 – Elliot Lake & Area

2 – North Algoma (5 cases)

There are currently 307 (up 43 from yesterday) active cases in the Algoma District, with five in North Algoma. There have been 22 cases during the pandemic. North Algoma includes: Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River.

