Thunder Bay OPP continue fatal collision investigation

On the 21st December, 2021 at approximately 1:10 p.m. officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Shebandowan Volunteer Fire Department, and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Ivar Road West of Shabaqua.

Investigation is still on-going. Collision was between an eastbound Commercial Motor Vehicle and a westbound passenger car. The driver of the Commercial Motor Vehicle left with no injuries, however, the driver of the passenger car was declared deceased at the scene.

The OPP Highway Safety Division (HSD) and Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI) are assisting with the investigation. Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at Ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Update: The driver of the Commercial Motor Vehicle is a 64-year-old male from Waldhof, ON. The deceased is a 38-year-old female from Thunder Bay, ON.

The OPP are reminding drivers that with the colder weather approaching, drivers need to adjust their driving habits to suit the environment. This may include slowing down, adjusting distance between vehicles, or choosing not to travel at all.