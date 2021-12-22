Between the Covers-December 22nd

THE LIBRARY IS OPEN: Masks must be worn covering mouth, nose and chin. Everyone must sanitize their hands before entering the library. Patrons are free to browse the collections without time limits and computer use is available. Social distancing must be respected. Be smart, stay six feet apart!! All returned materials must be placed in the Drop Box for quarantine. We ask that if you are not feeling well, to NOT come into the library. For those who can’t wear masks or for whatever reason cannot comply with AHU recommended measures, we are happy to continue curbside pickup!

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are; “No One Wins Alone” by Mark Messier, “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods, “A Line to Kill” by Anthony Horowitz, “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham and “Oh William!” by Elizabeth Strout.

NEW MOVIES this week are “Creed” starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, “Wrath of Man” directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jason Statham “The Vault” starring Freddie Highmore and Famke Janssen and for the kids we have “Ice Age a Mammoth Christmas Special” with the voices of John Leguizamo and Ray Romano! Come on in and check it out! All you need is a library card!

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK is “Merry and Bright” by Debbie Macomber.

(from book jacket)

Merry Knight is pretty busy these days. She’s taking care of her family, baking cookies, decorating for the holidays, and hoping to stay out of the crosshairs of her stressed and by-the-book boss at the consulting firm where she temps. Her own social life is the last thing she has in mind, much less a man. Without her knowledge, Merry’s well-meaning mom and brother create an online dating profile for her—minus her photo—and the matches start rolling in. Initially, Merry is incredulous, but she reluctantly decides to give it a whirl.

Soon Merry finds herself chatting with a charming stranger, a man with similar interests and an unmistakably kind soul. Their online exchanges become the brightest part of her day. But meeting face-to-face is altogether different, and her special friend is the last person Merry expects—or desires. Still, sometimes hearts can see what our eyes cannot. In this satisfying seasonal tale, unanticipated love is only a click away.

The Wawa Public Library is challenging you to read, read, read and get a chance to win an awesome prize package! This is fun for the whole family! There will be one adult prize and one child prize. BINGO challenges can be picked up at the library or downloaded from our website at wawa.olsn.ca under the club page!

Draw will be made on Friday February 18th at 2:00pm!

Join Indi on Facebook Live Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for the Afterschool Program. Throughout the month of January, we will have Program Participation Prizes which will be drawn weekly! Be sure to comment on the post and let us know you are watching and participating and your child will be entered to win a prize. We have some craft and clay bags available for pick up at the library. The fun starts at 4:15 so check it out!

MAGAZINES- We have a great selection of magazines available for checkout. The newer magazines are one week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. There is something for everyone!

All you need is your library card!

The Wawa Public Library will be closed from Friday, December 24th 2021until Monday, January 3rd, 2022 inclusive! We will reopen on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm!