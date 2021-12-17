Crazy Weather Yesterday

The weather yesterday was crazy. At midnight there was snow on the ground, but as the temperature rose to 13C at 6 a.m. most of the snow was gone. 12 hours later the freeze was back on, it was 0C.

Throughout this, the wind was blowing with a recorded gust of 79 km/h around 8 a.m. and a second high of gusts at noon. Wawaweather.net (based in Michipicoten River Village) recorded a maximum wind gust speed of 79.6 km/h from 225°(SW) on 16 at 13:21.

Looking at the slides above, one of the trees just east of the Goose Monument fell down between 12:30 and 1:00 p.m.

The sustained wind and accompanying gusts caused havoc throughout the Algoma District. Algoma Power reported that approximately 1,500 customers were affected by power outages. Residents in Echo Bay, Aweres Township, Bruce Mines, Wawa, Hawk Junction, Goulais River, Dubeuilville, and Desbarats were affected.

For those who watch the waves, the show was spectacular. Huge waves were visible, if you could brave the wind and spray at Government Dock – the best place to watch. Residents in Goulais River were treated to a cargo ship, the Kaye E Barker took refuge in the shelter of Goulais Bay overnight.

Today, winter is back with temperatures below freezing. Hopefully, the temperatures will remain below freezing so that the lakes will freeze and ice fishing season can begin!