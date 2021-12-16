SE OPP Chapleau – Complaint leads to Impaired driver charges

On December 10, 2021 at approximately 3:03 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint regarding a possible impaired driver on Fox Lake Road in Chapleau Township.

The vehicle was located and further investigation revealed that the driver was impaired. Stephanie COLLINGS, 34 years-of-age, of Timmins was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 10, 2022 in Chapleau.