Morning News – December 16

Weather:



Rain showers changing to snow this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Blowing snow this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming southwest 60 gusting to 90 early this morning then diminishing to 40 gusting to 70 late this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 3 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight – Flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 14.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There were 22 new cases yesterday. There are 271 (down 11) active cases, and 8 (up 2) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District.

News Tidbits: