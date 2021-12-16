Morning News – December 16

Dec 16, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
Rain showers changing to snow this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Blowing snow this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming southwest 60 gusting to 90 early this morning then diminishing to 40 gusting to 70 late this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 3 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 10 this afternoon.
Tonight – Flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 14.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There were 22 new cases yesterday. There are 271 (down 11) active cases, and 8 (up 2) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District.
News Tidbits:
- Manitouwadge has a new Fire Chief. Mr. Don Kruger will start his new position on January 17, 2022.
- Chapleau is again under a Boil Water Advisory. Potable water is available at the Water Treatment Plant (bring your own containers) from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. today. One test location test did not pass for total coliforms. Flushing the water system at the vicinity of the test location was conducted, and a water sample taken. A second sample will be taken today and submitted. For the Boil Water Advisory to be lifted, two (2) clear test results taken 24 hours apart must be received.
- Sandra Turco and Gary Trembinski were both returned to the position of Chair and Vice-Chair of the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB). The Board of Trustees meeting was held last night in Sault Ste. Marie.
- The province is cutting wholesale alcohol prices for bars, restaurants, and other liquor licensed premises, saving them an effective 20 per cent when compared to retail prices. This change will provide approximately $60 million in annual support.
