Manitoulin OPP – Charges laid in residential firearm discharge

On December 6, 2021 the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Manitoulin Crime Unit commenced an investigation into an incident where a firearm was discharged at a residence on South Line Road, Barrie Island.

The investigation revealed that at approximately 2:00 a.m. an individual had discharged a firearm subsequently striking them in the foot.

Ruben NEGANNEGIJIG, 18-years-old from Barrie Island was charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 26, 2022.