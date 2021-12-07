GHC Trust Fund Big Wish 2022 Launch

The Group Health Centre Trust Fund team is excited to announce the launch of the 2022 Big Wish Lottery! With a Grand Prize of $100,000 and 10 additional prize draws of $1,000 each, your $25 dollar ticket gives you the chance to win them all! This year, there are only 15,000 tickets available – the odds have never been better!

“Our Big Wish Lottery is back, and this year, tickets will be available both online and in-person,” shared Tricia Lesnick, Group Health Centre Trust Fund Manager. “Because of the evolving situation in our region, we wanted to make sure that both our donors and supporters could choose the option that was best for them, while making this lottery as accessible as possible for everyone in the community. The ongoing health, safety, and wellness of our community members continue to be of the utmost importance to us,” said Lesnick.

Proceeds raised through ticket sales of the 2022 Big Wish Lottery will be directed toward the purchase and upgrade of medical equipment which will continue GHC’s tradition of providing local health care to patients across our community.

Online tickets are available now by visiting bigwishlottery.ca. Later this week, printed tickets will also be available at over 40 business locations across Algoma! Visit our website for a list of locations or call the Trust Fund office directly to purchase your tickets at 705-759-5530.

The 2022 Big Wish Lottery draw will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Station Mall (centre court). On the day of the draw printed ticket sales will close at 3:30 p.m., and online ticket sales will close at 4:45 p.m. (license No. RAF1228694). Winners are not required to be present at the time of the draws to win.

This year’s Big Wish sponsor is Merrett’s & Group Health Centre Pharmacy I.D.A., and our Prize Sponsor is Acclaim Ability Management & Maximus Rose, Living Benefits Inc.

You can help the Group Health Centre Trust Fund continue to support a lifetime of care for our community by getting your tickets now and letting others know that the Big Wish Lottery is back!

Founded in 1979, the Group Health Centre Trust Fund is a registered non-profit organization, meeting the fundraising needs of the Group Health Centre, its patients, and the surrounding community of Algoma. Through the generosity of our donors, sponsors and supporters, the Group Health Centre Trust Fund supports the purchase of new medical equipment to meet health care needs within our community.