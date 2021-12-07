Algoma Public Health has reported fifteen (15) new cases of COVID-19

Last night (December 6th), Algoma Public Health reported fifteen (15) new cases of COVID-19. Twelve (12) – Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and three (3) – Central & East Algoma. There are currently 246 active cases in the Algoma District (SSM & Area, Central & East Algoma, and Elliot Lake & Area). There are no cases in North Algoma.