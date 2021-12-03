SE OPP Chapeau – lay charges after collision on Sultan Road

On November 28, 2021 at approximately 3:07 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Sultan Industrial Road near Chapleau.

Further investigation resulted in the seizure of five hand guns, firearm accessories and ammunition.

As a result, Ashley MURLEY, 30-years-of-age, of Thunder Bay has been charged with the following:

Possession for the Purpose of Weapons Trafficking, contrary to section 100 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC (Five Counts),

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC (Five Counts), and

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo, contrary to section 95(1) of the CC.

In addition, Tristan ESSUE, 19-years-of-age, of London has been charged with the following:

Possession for the Purpose of Weapons Trafficking, contrary to section 100 of the CC,

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC (Five Counts),

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC (Five Counts), and

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo, contrary to section 95(1) of the CC.

Both parties were remanded into custody pending bail hearings.