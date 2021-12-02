5:24 AM EST Thursday 02 December 2021
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
Strong northwesterly winds are expected to develop this morning, with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h possible.
Winds will taper off this afternoon.
High winds may toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break. Local power outages are also possible.
Latest posts by Environment Canada (see all)
- Strong winds expected this morning (SSM – St. Joseph Island) - December 2, 2021
- Winter weather travel advisory (Pukaskwa Park to Searchmont) – Ended - December 2, 2021
- Strong Winds expected (Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island) - November 30, 2021