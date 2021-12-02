SE OPP Wawa lay charges in Tamarack Collision

On November 29, 2021 at approximately 5:08 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Tamarack Avenue in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, Kyle WELLINGS, 38-years-of-age, of Kitchener was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 10, 2022 in Wawa.