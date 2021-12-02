Recent polling on water quality issues reveals that an increasing majority of Great Lakes residents believe government and individual actions to protect water quality are important and valuable.

The International Joint Commission (IJC) Great Lakes Water Quality Board conducted its third Great Lakes Regional Poll in 2021, and reports on the poll results are now available online at the Great Lakes Water Quality Board’s website: ijc.org/wqb/great-lakes-poll

The 2021 Great Lakes Regional Poll results provide a snapshot of Great Lakes residents’ views on topics including the importance of protecting the Great Lakes’ environmental health and perspectives on the need to protect Great Lakes water quality for drinking water, leisure and recreation, fish and wildlife, and the economy.