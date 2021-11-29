Wawa students discover the wonders of Egypt!

The grade 11 history course, taught to students at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) by Mr. Kevin Auger, offers a very special view of events through the centuries. Egypt is a fascinating subject that generates questions and at times, animated discussions. As part of the course, an Egyptian display was assembled and explained by students Reese Rousseau and Cooper Baronnette-Moore. We congratulate Reese and Cooper on their excellent presentation.