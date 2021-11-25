Offering yoga to support the well-being of students

Studies confirm that yoga can be beneficial and have a wellness effect on the health and well-being of teenagers. In order to support her students at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa), teacher Ms. Annette Lytwenko has made this a winning practice and regularly offers short yoga sessions.

Students love this activity and are benefiting both physically and emotionally. Among the findings, the school notes that once back in the classroom, the students’ level of concentration is increased, their stress level is reduced, and the teenagers are in the right frame of mind to pursue their learning. Everything to make learning a success!