Ladies Curling Standings – November 24

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|4
|4
|MATHIAS, Danette
|2
|3
|4
|AMOS, Tracy
|3
|2
|4
|McGREGOR, Stephanie
|3
|2
|4
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|3
|2
|3
|SPENCER, Diane
|3
|2
|4
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|3
|2
|3
|BELISLE, Jacinda
|8
|1
|4
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|8
|1
|4
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|10
|0
|4
Game Schedule for November 30th
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30pm
|Team VS
|PARSONS
|SPENCER
|MATHIAS
|Team
|BUSSINEAU
|BELISLE
|BONITZKE
|8:00pm
|Team VS
|AMOS
|RAINVILLE
|Team
|TAVELLA
|McGREGOR
