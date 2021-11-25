Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – November 24

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 4 4
MATHIAS, Danette 2 3 4
AMOS, Tracy 3 2 4
McGREGOR, Stephanie 3 2 4
RAINVILLE, Heather 3 2 3
SPENCER, Diane 3 2 4
TAVELLA, Debbie 3 2 3
BELISLE, Jacinda 8 1 4
BONITZKE, Wendy 8 1 4
PARSONS, Rochelle 10 0 4

Game Schedule for November 30th

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30pm Team VS PARSONS SPENCER MATHIAS
Team BUSSINEAU BELISLE BONITZKE
8:00pm Team VS AMOS RAINVILLE
Team TAVELLA McGREGOR
