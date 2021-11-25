FONOM is extremely pleased and thankful for the announced resource sharing

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is welcoming the announcement today that the provincial government will share resource extraction revenues with Northern Ontario municipalities.

Announced by Greg Rickford, Ontario’s Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, this new revenue-sharing arrangement will see funding dispersed to municipalities to help offset costs associated with repairing and maintaining local infrastructure impacted by resource operations.

“This funding is very welcome. It will help communities address their impacted road networks, said FONOM President Danny Whalen, noting FONOM was grateful to be involved at the onset of this new funding opportunity. “We were pleased to work with ministry staff and provide input in the development of this new funding stream.”

FONOM and many of its member municipalities have lobbied successive governments for this type of funding arrangement. The extraction of resources from Northern Ontario drives a large part of the economic engine for the province and communities throughout the North.

There are, however, impacts on municipal infrastructure when resources are moved through a community.

As Minister Rickford explained, municipalities will determine the local projects to which the resource funding will be applied. Municipalities will be able to stack the funding for three years, allowing them to tackle larger projects.

“We are thankful that the Ford Government has listened to our members and provided much-needed financial assistance to them,” said President Whalen.

FONOM is an association of some 110 districts/municipalities/cities/towns in Northeastern Ontario mandated to work for the betterment of municipal government in Northern Ontario and strive for improved legislation respecting local government in the North. It is a membership-based association that draws its members from northeastern Ontario and is governed by an 11-member board.