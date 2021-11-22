SE OPP – conducting their annual Festive “Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere” (RIDE) campaign

The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is conducting their annual Festive “Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere” (RIDE) campaign, which runs from Thursday, November 18, 2021 to Sunday, January 2, 2022. The Festive RIDE Campaign has become a familiar part of the holiday season and is one of the OPP’s most important traffic safety initiatives. Expect to see officers out in full force, conducting RIDE in our communities and on our highways, targeting individuals who are driving impaired and putting the public’s safety at risk.

Impairment from alcohol, cannabis, prescription/illegal drugs, or fatigue is a significant road safety issue. Every year, countless lives are lost to those individuals who make the decision to get behind the wheel and operate under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Every day, an average of 4 Canadians are killed and 175 are injured in impairment-related collisions. In 2021, OPP officers have responded to almost 2,000 alcohol and drug-involved collisions, resulting in 29 deaths and countless serious injuries.

During the 2021 Festive RIDE initiative, officers will be utilizing Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) as a deterrent for drivers and to identify impaired operators. Recent MAS laws allow police to demand a roadside breath test from every driver lawfully stopped. If you are a fully licenced driver and you refuse to take a drug or alcohol test or register a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over 0.08%, you will face a 90-day licence suspension and 7-day vehicle impoundment. Young, novice and commercial drivers (A-F, G1, G2, M1, and M2 licences) must follow the “zero tolerance” rule, which means zero alcohol in their blood when driving. Drug-impaired driving is just as dangerous as driving under the influence of alcohol, and drivers are subject to the same severe penalties.

Police remind motorists to be mindful when approaching a RIDE location, as officers will be standing in live lanes of traffic. When you see flashing lights: slow down, proceed with caution and keep a safe distance from officers.

How you drive is everyone’s business. When you operate a motor vehicle, you have a responsibility to keep yourself, your passengers and other road users safe. Please, have a plan before you go out to celebrate this holiday season and make the decision not to drive impaired. Arrange for a designated driver, call a taxi or stay overnight.

Superior East Detachment Commander, Acting Staff Sergeant Kevin Fellinger says: “Every year, countless lives are lost due to individuals who make the decision to get behind the wheel and drive under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Officers with the Superior East OPP Detachment will be out in full force this holiday season conducting RIDE checkpoints, targeting those individuals who are impaired. There will be zero tolerance for those who refuse to follow the law and continue to put the public’s safety at risk. Please, have a plan before you go out to celebrate this holiday season and make the decision not to drive impaired.”

If you suspect a driver is impaired by alcohol, drug or even fatigue, please call 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The Superior East OPP wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season!