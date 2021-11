APH: Reports 32 New Cases of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health is reporting thirty-two new cases of COVID-19 (#859 – #890), all from Sault Ste. Marie and Area. Because of a power outage, the figures here were posted Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.

NOTE: Due to increasing rates of COVID-19 in Algoma, we are receiving assistance from case and contact managers who may be from the provincial workforce or a partner health unit. If you are a case or a high-risk contact, you may receive a call from a case/contact manager from outside of Algoma Public Health.

Details of the confirmed cases: