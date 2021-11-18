Winter Travel Advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa)

10:41 AM EST Thursday 18 November 2021

Weather advisory ended for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

Lake effect snow off of Lake Superior is expected to continue through early this afternoon.

A total snowfall accumulation of up to 10 cm is possible by this afternoon. Near the shores of lake Superior lower snowfall amounts are expected as the precipitation will remain a mix of rain and snow.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

