Ladies Curling Standings – November 17

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 3 3
AMOS, Tracy 2 2 3
MATHIAS, Danette 2 2 3
RAINVILLE, Heather 2 2 2
SPENCER, Diane 2 2 3
BELISLE, Jacinda 6 1 3
McGREGOR, Stephanie 6 1 3
TAVELLA, Debbie 8 1 2
BONITZKE, Wendy 9 0 3
PARSONS, Rochelle 9 0 3

Game Schedule for November 23rd at 6:30 p.m.

 

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30pm Team VS BONITZKE BELISLE McGREGOR
Team AMOS TAVELLA SPENCER

 

 

