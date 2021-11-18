|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|3
|3
|AMOS, Tracy
|2
|2
|3
|MATHIAS, Danette
|2
|2
|3
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|2
|2
|2
|SPENCER, Diane
|2
|2
|3
|BELISLE, Jacinda
|6
|1
|3
|McGREGOR, Stephanie
|6
|1
|3
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|8
|1
|2
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|9
|0
|3
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|9
|0
|3
Game Schedule for November 23rd at 6:30 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30pm
|Team VS
|BONITZKE
|BELISLE
|McGREGOR
|Team
|AMOS
|TAVELLA
|SPENCER
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Ladies Curling Standings – November 17 - November 18, 2021
- Individual Tests Positive for COVID-19 associated with Thessalon Public School - November 17, 2021
- Men’s Curling Standings – November 16 - November 17, 2021